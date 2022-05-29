'Petrified' Naomi Osaka Safe after False Reports of Shooter Attack at Barclays Center

Tennis star Naomi Osaka took to social media to share her horrifying ordeal as she was “petrified" after false reports of gunshots being fired outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York following the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match.

“I was just in the Barclays Center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f—— petrified man.

I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok," Osaka tweeted.

Videos on social media showed the crowd at the event rush out as reports of gun shots went viral.

The NYPD though denied these rumours, with New York Post quoting a spokesman: “It’s a large crowd condition. No shots fired. No one shot outside the Barclay’s Center."

This come s after a gunman killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday in the nation’s second mass killing this month.

As for Osaka, she finished her clay season after her first-round defeat at the French Open and will next be in action in the grass season though it is unclear if Osaka will play Wimbledon.

“I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into grass, like I’m not 100 percent sure if I’m going to go there," Osaka said this week.

“I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it’s kind of like - I don’t want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I’m the type of player that gets motivated by… seeing my ranking go up".

