Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2022 Coverage in India

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat in a must-win encounter of the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns were stunning in Game 5 and managed to humble Dallas 110-80. They now lead the series 3-2. The next match in the series will be played at 7 am IST on Friday, May 13. The venue will be the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

This has been a tightly contested series with both teams exchanging leads. Though the Miami Heat currently lead the round, you can never count Luka Doncic and the Philadelphia 76ers out.

Mavericks really need to pull themselves up after the rout they suffered in Game 5. The Suns were dominant with good contribution from the bench. Devin Booker led the scoring for the Miami Heat with 28 points. He was ably supported by Deandre Ayton with 20. It was a rare off day for star guard Chris Paul who scored just 7 points but he did contribute with 10 assists.

For the Mavericks, it was only Luka Doncic (28 points) and Jalen Brunson (21 points) who showed some resistance. The team will now have to gear up for Game 6 if they want to take this series to seven games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 5 of the best-of-seven series between Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI)

What date NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI) will be played?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will take place on May 13, 2022.

Where will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI) will be played?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will be held at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.

What time will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI) begin?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will start at 7:00 AM IST on May 13, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast match between Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI)?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI) match?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers (DAL) and Miami Heat (PHI) Possible Teams

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Line-up: G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Miami Heat Predicted Line-up: G - Kyle Lowry, G - Max Strus, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

