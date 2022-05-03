Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Phoenix Suns are set to take on Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday, at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix.

Earlier, the defending Western Conference Semifinals champions- Phoenix Suns- secured a 4-2 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round playoffs series. In the sixth and final game of the series, the Suns claimed a 109-115 win to seal the series.

On the other hand, the Mavericks clinched a thrilling 96-98 triumph against Utah Jazz in the sixth game to win the first-round playoffs series and qualify for the Western Conference Semifinals. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic missed three games in the first round of the playoffs but he timed his return to perfection to help his side in qualifying for the Western Conference Semifinals.

Ahead of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals match between Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA Western Conference Semifinals match between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks be played?

The NBA Western Conference Semifinals match between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 3, Tuesday.

Where will the NBA Western Conference Semifinals match Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks be played?

The match between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will be played at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix.

What time will the NBA Western Conference Semifinals match Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks begin?

The match between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks match?

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks match will be televised on Sports 18 channel

How do I watch the live streaming of the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks match?

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Possible Starting XI:

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton, G- Chris Paul, G- Devin Booker

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Dorian Finney-Smith, F- Reggie Bullock, C- Dwight Powell, G- Luka Doncic, G- Jalen Brunson

