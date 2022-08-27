'Pity', Remarks Daniil Medvedev on Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's Absence from US Open

World number one Daniil Medvedev remarked “it is a pity" that the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not compete at the US Open because of no Covid vaccination .

nDjokovic withdrew from US Open 2022, hours before the draw was announced on August 25 as he opted not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the current United States rules, travellers have to show proof of vaccination to board flights to enter the country. However, as Djokovic is unvaccinated, he’s not allowed to enter the country to play the the hard-court major.

On absence of Djokovic from the tournament, Medvedev said, “I wish he would play here. It’s a pity he (Djokovic) is not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it’s not us tennis players, it’s American government rules. Completely understandable also."

“The rivalry against Rafa (Nadal) is really I feel like heating up in a way. 22, 21 (Grand Slams), a joke of a number," added Medvedev while referring to the number of major titles won by Nadal and Djokovic respectively.

Djokovic waited till the last moment for any changes in Covid policy from the US but eventually he withdrew his name and announced it on twitter.

He tweeted, “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open."

“Good luck to my fellow players. I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

Unvaccinated Djokovic had won the last of his three US Open crowns in 2018. However, he had lost to Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open in straight sets

The world number one Medvedev, on the other hand, will be seen in US Open after some uneven performances in the recent past. He had won at Los Cabos before suffering a shock defeat in Montreal and then he also reached the semi finals at Cincinnati Masters.

“The biggest challenge always is to play tennis. I say this because we want to win every tournament. I mean, I managed to win only one this year, but I played maybe 12, 13, 14. I want to win every of them that I play. It’s always a constant challenge," he said.

In 2022, Medvedev lost the Australian Open to Nadal in a five-set thriller. He would therefore look forward to clinch the US Open. He said that he wanted to try “something big" in New York. “I’m working well with my team. I’m confident in myself."

