PKL 2021-22: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

After over two years hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season will get underway from December 22 onwards behind closed doors of Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre. The venue has been converted into an integrated and secure bio-bubble and all the matches of the upcoming season will be held there.
The eighth season of the PKL will see 12 teams namely – UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers — battle it out for prestigious trophy. For the first time in PKL history, fans will witness ‘Triple Panga’ (triple headers) headers on the first four days, and a total of seven triple headers in the first half of the season. The start time for the first match will be 7:30 PM IST, second match commences at 8:30 PM IST and the last game will start at 9:30 PM IST.
The opening night of PKL 2021-22 will have a Triple Panga in store for the fans. The Bengaluru Bulls will battle U Mumba in the first match, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans square off against in the second game. While, Bengal Warriors will start their title defence against the UP Yoddha in the final game of the opening day.
The schedule of the first half of season 8 has been announced, the organisers will release the second next month.
Here is the first-half schedule:
|>No
|>Team A
|>Team B
|>Date
|>Time
|1
|Bengaluru
|U Mumba
|22-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|2
|Telugu
|Tamil
|22-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|3
|Bengal
|U.P. Yoddha
|22-Dec-21
|09:30 PM
|4
|Gujarat
|Jaipur
|23-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|5
|Delhi K.C.
|Puneri Paltan
|23-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|6
|Haryana
|Patna
|23-Dec-21
|09:30 PM
|7
|U Mumba
|Delhi K.C.
|24-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|8
|Tamil
|Bengaluru
|24-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|9
|Bengal
|Gujarat
|24-Dec-21
|09:30 PM
|10
|Patna
|U.P. Yoddha
|25-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|Telugu
|25-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|12
|Jaipur
|Haryana
|25-Dec-21
|09:30 PM
|13
|Gujarat
|Delhi K.C.
|26-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|14
|Bengaluru
|Bengal
|26-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|15
|Tamil
|U Mumba
|27-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|16
|U.P. Yoddha
|Jaipur
|27-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|17
|Puneri Paltan
|Patna
|28-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|18
|Telugu
|Haryana
|28-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|19
|Delhi K.C.
|Bengal
|29-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|20
|U.P. Yoddha
|Gujarat
|29-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|21
|Jaipur
|U Mumba
|30-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|22
|Haryana
|Bengaluru
|30-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|23
|Tamil
|Puneri Paltan
|31-Dec-21
|07:30 PM
|24
|Patna
|Bengal
|31-Dec-21
|08:30 PM
|25
|U Mumba
|U.P. Yoddha
|01-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|26
|Bengaluru
|Telugu
|01-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|27
|Delhi K.C.
|Tamil
|01-Jan-22
|09:30 PM
|28
|Gujarat
|Haryana
|02-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|29
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengaluru
|02-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|30
|Bengal
|Jaipur
|03-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|31
|Telugu
|Patna
|03-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|32
|Haryana
|U Mumba
|04-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|33
|U.P. Yoddha
|Tamil
|04-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|34
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat
|05-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|35
|Delhi K.C.
|Telugu
|05-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|36
|Patna
|Tamil
|06-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|37
|Bengaluru
|Jaipur
|06-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|38
|Bengal
|Haryana
|07-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|39
|Jaipur
|Puneri Paltan
|07-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|40
|U.P. Yoddha
|Delhi K.C.
|08-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|41
|U Mumba
|Telugu
|08-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|42
|Gujarat
|Patna
|08-Jan-22
|09:30 PM
|43
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengal
|09-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|44
|Bengaluru
|U.P. Yoddha
|09-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|45
|Tamil
|Haryana
|10-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|46
|Jaipur
|Delhi K.C.
|10-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|47
|Patna
|U Mumba
|11-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|48
|Telugu
|Gujarat
|11-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|49
|Haryana
|U.P. Yoddha
|12-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|50
|Delhi K.C.
|Bengaluru
|12-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|51
|Bengal
|Tamil
|13-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|52
|U Mumba
|Puneri Paltan
|13-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|53
|Jaipur
|Patna
|14-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|54
|Gujarat
|Bengaluru
|14-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|55
|Haryana
|Delhi K.C.
|15-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|56
|U.P. Yoddha
|Telugu
|15-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|57
|U Mumba
|Bengal
|15-Jan-22
|09:30 PM
|58
|Tamil
|Jaipur
|16-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|59
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|16-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|60
|Puneri Paltan
|U.P. Yoddha
|17-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|61
|Telugu
|Bengal
|17-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|62
|Delhi K.C.
|Patna
|18-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|63
|Gujarat
|U Mumba
|18-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|64
|Haryana
|Puneri Paltan
|19-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|65
|Jaipur
|Telugu
|19-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
|66
|Tamil
|Gujarat
|20-Jan-22
|07:30 PM
|67
|TBC
|TBC
|20-Jan-22
|08:30 PM
>Where will the PKL 2021-22 matches will be hosted?
The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre will host all the matches of the showpiece event.
>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has acquired the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney + Hotstar app and website.
