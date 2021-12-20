Home » News » Sports » PKL 2021-22: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

PKL 2021-22: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL)
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL)

Here is the full schedule, including date, time, venue, as well as the telecast and live streaming details for the Pro Kabaddi League.

Advertisement
Trending Desk
Updated: December 20, 2021, 14:22 IST

After over two years hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season will get underway from December 22 onwards behind closed doors of Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre. The venue has been converted into an integrated and secure bio-bubble and all the matches of the upcoming season will be held there.

The eighth season of the PKL will see 12 teams namely – UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers — battle it out for prestigious trophy. For the first time in PKL history, fans will witness ‘Triple Panga’ (triple headers) headers on the first four days, and a total of seven triple headers in the first half of the season. The start time for the first match will be 7:30 PM IST, second match commences at 8:30 PM IST and the last game will start at 9:30 PM IST.

The opening night of PKL 2021-22 will have a Triple Panga in store for the fans. The Bengaluru Bulls will battle U Mumba in the first match, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans square off against in the second game. While, Bengal Warriors will start their title defence against the UP Yoddha in the final game of the opening day.

Advertisement

The schedule of the first half of season 8 has been announced, the organisers will release the second next month.

RELATED NEWS

Here is the first-half schedule:

>No>Team A>Team B>Date>Time
1BengaluruU Mumba22-Dec-2107:30 PM
2TeluguTamil22-Dec-2108:30 PM
3BengalU.P. Yoddha22-Dec-2109:30 PM
4GujaratJaipur23-Dec-2107:30 PM
5Delhi K.C.Puneri Paltan23-Dec-2108:30 PM
6HaryanaPatna23-Dec-2109:30 PM
7U MumbaDelhi K.C.24-Dec-2107:30 PM
8TamilBengaluru24-Dec-2108:30 PM
9BengalGujarat24-Dec-2109:30 PM
10PatnaU.P. Yoddha25-Dec-2107:30 PM
11Puneri PaltanTelugu25-Dec-2108:30 PM
12JaipurHaryana25-Dec-2109:30 PM
13GujaratDelhi K.C.26-Dec-2107:30 PM
14BengaluruBengal26-Dec-2108:30 PM
15TamilU Mumba27-Dec-2107:30 PM
16U.P. YoddhaJaipur27-Dec-2108:30 PM
17Puneri PaltanPatna28-Dec-2107:30 PM
18TeluguHaryana28-Dec-2108:30 PM
19Delhi K.C.Bengal29-Dec-2107:30 PM
20U.P. YoddhaGujarat29-Dec-2108:30 PM
21JaipurU Mumba30-Dec-2107:30 PM
22HaryanaBengaluru30-Dec-2108:30 PM
23TamilPuneri Paltan31-Dec-2107:30 PM
24PatnaBengal31-Dec-2108:30 PM
25U MumbaU.P. Yoddha01-Jan-2207:30 PM
26BengaluruTelugu01-Jan-2208:30 PM
27Delhi K.C.Tamil01-Jan-2209:30 PM
28GujaratHaryana02-Jan-2207:30 PM
29Puneri PaltanBengaluru02-Jan-2208:30 PM
30BengalJaipur03-Jan-2207:30 PM
31TeluguPatna03-Jan-2208:30 PM
32HaryanaU Mumba04-Jan-2207:30 PM
33U.P. YoddhaTamil04-Jan-2208:30 PM
34Puneri PaltanGujarat05-Jan-2207:30 PM
35Delhi K.C.Telugu05-Jan-2208:30 PM
36PatnaTamil06-Jan-2207:30 PM
37BengaluruJaipur06-Jan-2208:30 PM
38BengalHaryana07-Jan-2207:30 PM
39JaipurPuneri Paltan07-Jan-2208:30 PM
40U.P. YoddhaDelhi K.C.08-Jan-2207:30 PM
41U MumbaTelugu08-Jan-2208:30 PM
42GujaratPatna08-Jan-2209:30 PM
43Puneri PaltanBengal09-Jan-2207:30 PM
44BengaluruU.P. Yoddha09-Jan-2208:30 PM
45TamilHaryana10-Jan-2207:30 PM
46JaipurDelhi K.C.10-Jan-2208:30 PM
47PatnaU Mumba11-Jan-2207:30 PM
48TeluguGujarat11-Jan-2208:30 PM
49HaryanaU.P. Yoddha12-Jan-2207:30 PM
50Delhi K.C.Bengaluru12-Jan-2208:30 PM
51BengalTamil13-Jan-2207:30 PM
52U MumbaPuneri Paltan13-Jan-2208:30 PM
53JaipurPatna14-Jan-2207:30 PM
54GujaratBengaluru14-Jan-2208:30 PM
55HaryanaDelhi K.C.15-Jan-2207:30 PM
56U.P. YoddhaTelugu15-Jan-2208:30 PM
57U MumbaBengal15-Jan-2209:30 PM
58TamilJaipur16-Jan-2207:30 PM
59PatnaBengaluru16-Jan-2208:30 PM
60Puneri PaltanU.P. Yoddha17-Jan-2207:30 PM
61TeluguBengal17-Jan-2208:30 PM
62Delhi K.C.Patna18-Jan-2207:30 PM
63GujaratU Mumba18-Jan-2208:30 PM
64HaryanaPuneri Paltan19-Jan-2207:30 PM
65JaipurTelugu19-Jan-2208:30 PM
66TamilGujarat20-Jan-2207:30 PM
67TBCTBC20-Jan-2208:30 PM

>Where will the PKL 2021-22 matches will be hosted?

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre will host all the matches of the showpiece event.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has acquired the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Advertisement

Fans can catch live action on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 20, 2021, 14:22 IST