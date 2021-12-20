PKL 2021-22: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

After over two years hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season will get underway from December 22 onwards behind closed doors of Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre. The venue has been converted into an integrated and secure bio-bubble and all the matches of the upcoming season will be held there.

The eighth season of the PKL will see 12 teams namely – UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers — battle it out for prestigious trophy. For the first time in PKL history, fans will witness ‘Triple Panga’ (triple headers) headers on the first four days, and a total of seven triple headers in the first half of the season. The start time for the first match will be 7:30 PM IST, second match commences at 8:30 PM IST and the last game will start at 9:30 PM IST.

The opening night of PKL 2021-22 will have a Triple Panga in store for the fans. The Bengaluru Bulls will battle U Mumba in the first match, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans square off against in the second game. While, Bengal Warriors will start their title defence against the UP Yoddha in the final game of the opening day.

Advertisement

The schedule of the first half of season 8 has been announced, the organisers will release the second next month.

Here is the first-half schedule:

>No >Team A >Team B >Date >Time 1 Bengaluru U Mumba 22-Dec-21 07:30 PM 2 Telugu Tamil 22-Dec-21 08:30 PM 3 Bengal U.P. Yoddha 22-Dec-21 09:30 PM 4 Gujarat Jaipur 23-Dec-21 07:30 PM 5 Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan 23-Dec-21 08:30 PM 6 Haryana Patna 23-Dec-21 09:30 PM 7 U Mumba Delhi K.C. 24-Dec-21 07:30 PM 8 Tamil Bengaluru 24-Dec-21 08:30 PM 9 Bengal Gujarat 24-Dec-21 09:30 PM 10 Patna U.P. Yoddha 25-Dec-21 07:30 PM 11 Puneri Paltan Telugu 25-Dec-21 08:30 PM 12 Jaipur Haryana 25-Dec-21 09:30 PM 13 Gujarat Delhi K.C. 26-Dec-21 07:30 PM 14 Bengaluru Bengal 26-Dec-21 08:30 PM 15 Tamil U Mumba 27-Dec-21 07:30 PM 16 U.P. Yoddha Jaipur 27-Dec-21 08:30 PM 17 Puneri Paltan Patna 28-Dec-21 07:30 PM 18 Telugu Haryana 28-Dec-21 08:30 PM 19 Delhi K.C. Bengal 29-Dec-21 07:30 PM 20 U.P. Yoddha Gujarat 29-Dec-21 08:30 PM 21 Jaipur U Mumba 30-Dec-21 07:30 PM 22 Haryana Bengaluru 30-Dec-21 08:30 PM 23 Tamil Puneri Paltan 31-Dec-21 07:30 PM 24 Patna Bengal 31-Dec-21 08:30 PM 25 U Mumba U.P. Yoddha 01-Jan-22 07:30 PM 26 Bengaluru Telugu 01-Jan-22 08:30 PM 27 Delhi K.C. Tamil 01-Jan-22 09:30 PM 28 Gujarat Haryana 02-Jan-22 07:30 PM 29 Puneri Paltan Bengaluru 02-Jan-22 08:30 PM 30 Bengal Jaipur 03-Jan-22 07:30 PM 31 Telugu Patna 03-Jan-22 08:30 PM 32 Haryana U Mumba 04-Jan-22 07:30 PM 33 U.P. Yoddha Tamil 04-Jan-22 08:30 PM 34 Puneri Paltan Gujarat 05-Jan-22 07:30 PM 35 Delhi K.C. Telugu 05-Jan-22 08:30 PM 36 Patna Tamil 06-Jan-22 07:30 PM 37 Bengaluru Jaipur 06-Jan-22 08:30 PM 38 Bengal Haryana 07-Jan-22 07:30 PM 39 Jaipur Puneri Paltan 07-Jan-22 08:30 PM 40 U.P. Yoddha Delhi K.C. 08-Jan-22 07:30 PM 41 U Mumba Telugu 08-Jan-22 08:30 PM 42 Gujarat Patna 08-Jan-22 09:30 PM 43 Puneri Paltan Bengal 09-Jan-22 07:30 PM 44 Bengaluru U.P. Yoddha 09-Jan-22 08:30 PM 45 Tamil Haryana 10-Jan-22 07:30 PM 46 Jaipur Delhi K.C. 10-Jan-22 08:30 PM 47 Patna U Mumba 11-Jan-22 07:30 PM 48 Telugu Gujarat 11-Jan-22 08:30 PM 49 Haryana U.P. Yoddha 12-Jan-22 07:30 PM 50 Delhi K.C. Bengaluru 12-Jan-22 08:30 PM 51 Bengal Tamil 13-Jan-22 07:30 PM 52 U Mumba Puneri Paltan 13-Jan-22 08:30 PM 53 Jaipur Patna 14-Jan-22 07:30 PM 54 Gujarat Bengaluru 14-Jan-22 08:30 PM 55 Haryana Delhi K.C. 15-Jan-22 07:30 PM 56 U.P. Yoddha Telugu 15-Jan-22 08:30 PM 57 U Mumba Bengal 15-Jan-22 09:30 PM 58 Tamil Jaipur 16-Jan-22 07:30 PM 59 Patna Bengaluru 16-Jan-22 08:30 PM 60 Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddha 17-Jan-22 07:30 PM 61 Telugu Bengal 17-Jan-22 08:30 PM 62 Delhi K.C. Patna 18-Jan-22 07:30 PM 63 Gujarat U Mumba 18-Jan-22 08:30 PM 64 Haryana Puneri Paltan 19-Jan-22 07:30 PM 65 Jaipur Telugu 19-Jan-22 08:30 PM 66 Tamil Gujarat 20-Jan-22 07:30 PM 67 TBC TBC 20-Jan-22 08:30 PM

>Where will the PKL 2021-22 matches will be hosted?

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre will host all the matches of the showpiece event.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has acquired the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Advertisement

Fans can catch live action on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.