PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat Registers 27 points as Bengaluru Bulls Thrash Dabang Delhi 61-22

A stunning 27-point performance from Pawan Sehrawat was the highlight of the Bengaluru Bulls’ massive 61-22 win over Dabang Delhi K.C. The Bulls’ 39-point margin of victory was the second biggest in Pro Kabaddi history. Bengaluru also holds the record for the biggest win in league history – a 40-point victory over U.P. Yoddha in Season 5.

A few minutes in, the game was evenly poised at 5-5. But two of the Bulls’ points came via successful bonus attempts while all five of Delhi’s point came through touches or tackles, meaning Bengaluru were left with just the three men of the mat.

The Bulls’ defence came to their team’s rescue, first with a Super Tackle and then two more tackle points which help their side embark on 6-1 run that left Delhi with just three players on the mat. Pawan Sehrawat picked up two touch points in quick succession and the Bulls’ defence then took care of the final Delhi player to inflict the game’s first All Out and take a nine-point lead.

Ajay and Sehrawat added two more points to their team’s total and then the Bulls’ skipper picked up a Super Raid that saw Delhi’s deficit balloon to 14 points. Sehrawat then picked up his 11th raid point of the night with a touch on Ashu Malik and the defence then pinned down Ajay Thakur to inflict a second All Out on Delhi and take a 16-point lead into halftime.

Sehrawat continued to pile the points on the scoreboard early in the second half, adding three more points to his team’s total push their advantage to 19. A two-point raid from Bharat followed by another successful tackle by the Bulls’ defence left Delhi with just two players on the mat. Sehrawat took care of one with a touch point and the defence pinned down the other in the subsequent raid to inflict a third All Out on Delhi and give Bengaluru a 39-14 lead.

Delhi simply couldn’t stop the leak on offence or defence, as the Bulls embarked on another 6-2 run that saw them take a 29-point lead. The Bulls’ defence tackled Ashu and the lone Delhi defender surrendered the touch point which inflicted a fourth All Out on Delhi and brought up 50 on the scoreboard for Bengaluru.

Pawan added three more points to his tally and completed 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi, becoming only the fourth player to achieve the feat. The Bengaluru skipper was proving to be unstoppable, as his 27th point of the night left Delhi with just a solitary player on the night. Bengaluru’s defence completed the formalities in the subsequent raid to inflict a fifth All Out on Delhi and give their side a 41-point lead.

Delhi finished the game with a 3-1 run, courtesy of a couple of tackle points by their defence and a raid point from Malik and avoided losing by the biggest margin in PKL history.

