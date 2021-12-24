PKL: Naveen Kumar Caps Off Historic Night by Leading Dabang Delhi to Win Over U Mumba

Naveen Kumar’s 23rd straight Super 10 ensured Dabang Delhi K.C. remain perfect in Pro Kabaddi Season 8, beating U Mumba 31-27. Captain Joginder Narwal was the star of the show on defence for his side, picking up four tackle points.

U Mumba got off to a fast start, courtesy of strong work from their defence and a couple of raid points from Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar. Leading 5-2, U Mumba were looking to hammer home their advantage and inflict an All Out, but Naveen Kumar’s four quick points put them on the back foot.

An 8-3 run from Dabang Delhi K.C. left U Mumba with just one man on the mat and staring at an All Out. But substitute Shivam Anil made a telling difference off the bench. He first picked a couple of points to revive all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou and then Super Tackle Naveen Kumar to ensure U Mumba went into the break leading 12-10.

Anil continued his stellar work at the start of the second half, picking up a couple of raid points to reduce Delhi down to just three. U Mumba’s defence pinned down substitute Neeraj Narwal before Abhishek Singh picked off Delhi’s remaining two defenders in the same raid to help his side inflict an All Out and take a 19-10 lead.

With his team down nine points, Naveen scored four on the trot to help Delhi cut the deficit to just five. The defence also followed suit, pinning down two U Mumba raiders to leave them with just a solitary defender on the mat. Naveen picked up his ninth raid point of the night, helping Delhi inflict an All Out and level the score at 20-20.

Naveen and the defence continued to pile on the point, embarking on a 6-3 run and building a three-point lead over U Mumba. With just under three minutes left, Naveen delivered the decisive blow with a Super Raid to put Delhi up by nine. U Mumba did manage to cut the deficit with three quick raid points, but Delhi held their nerve to win by four points.

