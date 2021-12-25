PKL: Pardeep Narwal's First Super 10 of the Season Guides UP Yoddha Past Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal got off to a hot start, scoring six of U.P. Yoddha’s first seven points. However, Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin combined to match him point-for-point to keep their team’s deficit down to one. A Super Raid from Shrikant Jadhav left the Pirates with just three players on the mat, but they managed to use it to their advantage.

The Pirates’ defence Super Tackled Pardeep thrice and Surender once to keep the All Out at bay and pile points on the board. Sachin was a massive contributor in this run, picking up a couple of raid and tackle points, which ensured the Pirates go in the break, leading 20-16.

Early in the second half, it was U.P. Yoddha’s turn to showcase their defensive might. They picked up two Super Tackles right before Pardeep’s ninth point of the night to bring parity to the scoreline. Reduced to just three men on the mat, the U.P. Yoddha defence Super Tackled Pardeep for the fourth time in the match to avoid the All Out.

Advertisement

But U.P. Yoddha finally managed to press home their advantage, courtesy of skipper Nitesh Kumar’s stellar tackle followed by a couple of raid points that left the Pirates just a solitary man on the mat. U.P. Yoddha’s defence made no mistake in pinning the raider down and inflicting the game’s first All Out to take take a three-point lead.

Patna were the aggressors post the All Out as they tried to mount a comeback, but U.P. matched them point-for-point to maintain their slender advantage. But a brilliant raid from Prashanth Kumar Rai and an assured tackle from the defence left Patna trailing by just one point with one Do-or-die raid from U.P. Yoddha all that remained.

Surender smartly picked a bonus without attempting a retreat to his team’s half to give both teams a point each but U.P. Yoddha the win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.