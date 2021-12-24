PKL: Pawan Sehrawat and Defence Help Bengaluru Bulls Beat Tamil Thalaivas

Nine raid points from Pawan Sehrawat and a 14-point performance for their defence saw Bengaluru Bulls register a 38-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. Saurabh Nandal led the way on defence for the Bulls with a High 5.

The defences dominated the opening ten minutes, with raid points available at a premium and the game tied at 7-7. A couple of quick raid points from Bharat woke up the Bulls’ offence, which was supported well by their defence.

After a tough start, Sehrawat finally found his groove and added a couple of raid points to his tally to reduce the Thalaivas down to just a solitary man on the mat. The defence allowed a bonus but ensured they picked up the All Out and gave the Bulls a 17-11 lead in the contest. Sehrawat threatened to take the game away from the Thalaivas with a two-point raid, but they answered with a couple of points of their own to go into the halftime break trailing 13-19.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half saw the two teams score in bursts. The Thalaivas picked up six unanswered points to inflict an All Out and take a 22-19 lead. The Bulls fired back with six straight of their own to take a three-point lead, but a Super Tackle from Sagar and Manjeet’s fourth raid point of the night levelled the scores at 25-25.

The Bulls finally managed to take the game away from the Thalaivas, courtesy of Bharat’s fifth raid point of the night, followed by a two-point raid from Chandran Ranjit that helped them inflict an All Out. The Thalaivas attempted a comeback, but skipper Sehrawat picked up a couple of raid points, and the Bulls defence came through towards the end to ensure victory for the Bulls.

