PKL: Puneri Paltan Beat Haryana Steelers 45-27

Puneri Paltan snapped Haryana Steelers’ three-match winning streak with a 45-27 win in Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

It was a solid fight from Haryana Steelers in the final 10 minutes of the second half, with Vinay, Ashish Narwal and Vikash Kandola earning 19 raid points between themselves.

But in the end, the gap proved to be too wide and Haryana Steelers were unable to pick up the win.

Haryana Steelers opened their scoring in the first minute of the match as Jaideep earned a tackle point. In the sixth minute, Puneri Paltan inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers to extend their lead to 10-2.

Vinay earned a raid point to close the gap down to 4-12 in the 10th minute.

In the 19th minute, Puneri Paltan inflicted their second All Out and the first half ended with Haryana Steelers trailing 26-7.

The second half started with Rohit Gulia earning a bonus point for Haryana Steelers to close down the gap to 26-8.

In the 25th minute Puneri Paltan inflicted their third All Out to extended their lead to 33-8.

In the 28th minute, Ashish Narwal was caught during a raid and Haryana Steelers’ went down 9-35..

Haryana Steelers managed to get a couple of tackle points in the final 10 minutes, slowly managing to find their footing in the match. In the 35th minute, Ashish picked up a raid point to bridge the gap to 17-41.

Vikash Kandola earned two raid points as Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out to bring the gap down to 22-41. Vinay then earned three raid points in the final minute of the match but it was not enough for Haryana Steelers to make a comeback.

