PKL: UP Yoddha Crush Bengaluru Bulls 42-27

UP Yoddha returned to winning ways with a smashing 15-point win over 2nd placed Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. UP Yoddha showcased their supreme defensive class as the team earned a total of 22 tackle points which included six super tackles in their 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls. UP Yoddha also saw their experienced raider Shrikant Jadhav return to form as he starred for the Yoddha’s earning a total of 15 points that also included three crucial tackle points. UP Yoddha now jump three places to be placed sixth in the points tally with 20 points to their kitty. UP Yoddha will now face Haryana Steelers on 12th January 2022. The match will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network and Hotstar 7:30 PM onwards.

The game started with Up Yoddha winning the toss and Bengaluru Bulls making the opening raid. UP Yoddha were at a level playing field with Bengaluru Bulls till the 9th minute with the scoreboard reading 6-6. It was post this that Bengaluru Bulls raced ahead with some quick raid points and tackles to lead 12-8 in the game. UP Yoddha who are traditionally known for their defence hereon put that class of theirs on display with three scintillating super tackles in the 14th, 15th and 17th minute to convert their deficit to a lead as the scoreboard read 15-13 to the Yoddha’s favour. UP Yoddha’s defence was in top form when Md. Taghi was introduced as a substitute in the game and showcased his class winning two crucial raid points in the dying moments of the first half as the Yoddha’s wrapped up the first 20 minutes of the game with a comfortable 5 point lead as the scoreboard reading 19-14.

The second half began with UP Yoddha inflicting an All Out on Bengaluru Bulls extending their lead to 8 points as the score board read 22-14. The game hereon was all throughout on Yoddha’s side as the team showcased their defensive class all through out. UP Yoddha also saw the return of Shrikant Jadhav to form as he not only earned his super 10 with 12 raid points in the second half but also added crucial 3 tackle points to the score line. UP Yoddha never looked back in the second half with three more super tackles as they wrapped up the maytch with a convincing 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls.

