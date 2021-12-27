PKL: UP Yoddha Go Down 29-32 in Hard Fought Game against Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddha narrowly lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. UP Yoddha, who started on a slow note put up a valiant fight later in the match but narrowly missed out on their chances to get the win as they lost 29-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Surender Gill stood out earning 10 crucial raid points with able support from Rohit Tomar who added another 7 raid points to the scoreline. The Yoddhas are now placed 7th in the points table with a total of 7 points in their kitty that include a win and two losses.

UP Yoddha started on a slow note and gave away a few crucial points. The Yoddhas slowly picked up the pace with their balanced contributions from the raiders & defenders and reduced the lead to 9-7 in the 14th minute. The Yoddhas were inflicted by an All-Out in the 17th minute and found themselves trailing 15-8. Surender Gill came up with a super raid in the 20th minute and reduced the deficit but soon Jaipur raced ahead with a super raid from Deepak Hooda as the first half ended 12-19 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Pardeep Narwal gave an impressive start for the Yoddha’s in the second half by inflicting 2 bonus points in the first 2 minutes. Thereafter, Surender Gill stepped up with his smart gameplay as the Yoddhas slowly reduced the points gap to 20-25 in the 29th minute. UP Yoddha picked up their pace once again at the dying moments of the game but could not convert that into a victory as the game ended 29-32 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

UP Yoddha will take on Gujrat Giants in their next match on 29th December at 8:30 PM. The game would be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney Hotsar from 8:30 PM onwards.

