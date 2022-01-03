PKL: Will Look to Put Up a Stronger Performance in Next Match, Says Haryana Steelers' Jaideep

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to ride on the momentum after defeating Gujarat Giants 38-36 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here. The Steelers are set to take on U Mumba on Tuesday.

Haryana side’s all-rounder Jaideep expressed that the team members were happy with their victory, but also felt that they should have won the match by a bigger margin.

“We are happy that we have won the match, but we were disappointed about losing the lead in the second half after recording a lead of 12 points at the end of the first half. It was great that we emerged victorious in the end, but we should have won by a bigger margin," he said.

Asked about the team’s preparations for their next match, the all-rounder said, “Our preparations for the next game against U Mumba are going really well. We are focusing on improving on certain aspects of our game and we will look to put up an even stronger performance in our next game. In the U Mumba team, defender Fazel Atrachali and raiders V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh are among the main players in the side. We have to be a bit careful when we face them. However, if we play to our potential, we will definitely win the match."

Advertisement

Jaideep added that the side is working on the mistakes they made in their previous match.

“Everyone is great in our team. We have good raiders and defenders. However, we are making some mistakes. In the defense unit, we are facing timing and combination issues. We will work on our errors before our next match."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.