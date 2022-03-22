Playing in the All England Badminton Championship 2022 Finals Gave me Self-confidence: Lakshya Sen

Young India shuttler Lakshya Sen has said that playing in the finals of All England Open 2022 boosted his self-confidence. Lakshya scripted history and became the fifth Indian shuttler Sen had become only the fifth Indian after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980, 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) to play in the finals of prestigious All England Badminton Championship.

He suffered defeat to world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me… I would like to continue this form ahead in the tournament. Playing in the All England Badminton Championship 2022 finals gave me self-confidence; I was nervous before the match but I keep growing," Lakshya Sen said as per quoted by ANI.

Sen’s silver medal-winning feat at the All England Open also helped him break into the top 10 of the latest BWF World Ranking on Tuesday. The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand, who became only the fifth Indian ever to reach the summit clash of All England Championships, improved two places to become world number 9 with 74,786 points, surpassing reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Earlier, after winning the historic silver, Sen posted a note on his Twitter handle where he said that representing India means everything to him.

“It’s been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn’t meant to be," Sen wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle. “For me, getting the chance to represent my country means everything to me. I am living my dream an I will always give my 100 % on court."

Sen has withdrawn from the ongoing Swiss Open due to exhaustion after making the final of the German Open and All England in the last two weeks.

