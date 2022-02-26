PM Modi Lauds 15-year-old Sadia Tariq for Winning Gold Wushu Stars Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sadia Tariq of Kashmir for winning gold at the Wushu Stars Championship, being held in Moscow from February 22 to 28.

“Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

15-year-old Sadia won the top by beating her Russian opponent in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India.

Advertisement

Sadia is the only Wushu athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the championship among the 38, including 23 junior and 15 senior players from across India.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated Sadia for winning gold.

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had also tweeted lauding Sadia’s gold-winning effort.

Sadia Tariq hails from Srinagar and is a two times gold medalist in the National Junior Wushu championships. Sadia had recently won gold at the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, as the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu team remained overall 3rd in the medals tally.

Sadia Tariq hails from Central Kashmir’s Bemina Srinagar area and is a 10th standard student of Presentation Convent School, Rajbagh Srinagar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.