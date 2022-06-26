PM Modi Lauds Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Stars on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted some top moments from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held in Haryana in his weekly radio show ‘Mann ki baat’.

The Prime Minister mentioned that 12 National records created at the games with 11 of them coming from women athletes. Out of those 12 records Manipur weightlifter Martina Devi bagged a total of 8 National records.

The Prime Minister also said that several athletes who competed at the games this year came from humble families and their parents had a major role to play in the life of those athletes. PM Modi mentioned Adil Altaf, a tailor’s son from Srinagar, who won the 70km road cycling race at KIYG 2021 and made the entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir proud.

He also mentioned about gold medal winning weightlifters L Dhanush and Kajol Sargar. A Chennai carpenter’s son, L Dhanush, won weightlifting gold medals at the games, while Kajol from Sangli, Maharashtra, dabbled between helping her tea vendor father and weightlifting training.

“In the recently held Khelo India Youth Games too, our players set many records. You would love to know that a total of 12 records have been broken in these games - not only that, 11 records have been registered in the names of female players. M. Martina Devi of Manipur has made eight records in weightlifting. Similarly, Sanjana, Sonakshi and Bhavna have also made different records. With their hard work, these players have proven how much India’s prestige is going to rise in international sports arena in the coming times. I also congratulate all these players and wish them all the best for the future. Friends, there has been another special feature of Khelo India Youth Games. This time too many such talents have emerged, who are from very ordinary families. These players have struggled a lot in their lives to reach this stage of success. In their success, their family, and parents too, have had a big role to play. Father of Adil Altaf from Srinagar, who won the gold in 70 km cycling, does tailoring work, but, has left no stone unturned to fulfill his son’s dreams. Today Adil has brought pride to his father and the entire Jammu-Kashmir. Gold winner L. Dhanush’s father is a carpenter in Chennai. Sangli’s daughter Kajol Sargar’s father works as a tea vendor. Kajol would help her father and practice weight lifting as well. This hard work of hers and her family paid off and Kajol has won a lot of accolades in weight lifting. Tanu of Rohtak has performed a similar kind of miracle. Tanu’s father Rajbir Singh is a school bus driver in Rohtak. By winning the gold medal in wrestling, Tanu has realized her own, her family’s and her father’s dream. Friends, in the sports world, now, the dominance of Indian players is increasing; at the same time, a new image of Indian sports is also emerging. For example, in Khelo India Youth Games, besides disciplines that are in Olympics, five indigenous sports, were also included this time. These five sports are – Gatka, Thang Ta, Yogasan, Kalaripayattu and Mallakhamb."

