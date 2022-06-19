Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi also made the first ceremonial move ahead of the tournament with GM Koneru Humpy.

India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay, with the International Chess Body, FIDE, instituting the Chess Olympiad Torch, which is part of the Olympic tradition.

ALSO READ | Need to Utilize the Analytical Prowess of Artificial Intelligence, Feels Viswanathan Anand

Notably, taking the Indian roots of Chess to a greater height, this tradition of Torch Relay for the Chess Olympiad will henceforth always begin in India and travel across all continents before reaching the host country.

Advertisement

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich ended over the torch to Prime Minister, who in turn handed it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. This torch will this year only travel within India but henceforth be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination of its journey at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch.

“Our ancestors invented the games like Chaturanga & Chess for the analytical development of the brain. Children who play Chess are becoming good problem-solvers. In the last 8 yrs, India has improved its performance in Chess," PM Modi said at the event.

“New India’s youth is excelling in every sport. They’re making records. Now we’re working keeping 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind & for that sportspersons are being supported through TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) as well," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 189 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place in Mahabalipuram near here from July 28 to August 10. A record 343 teams in open and women’s sections from 187 countries have already entered for the tournament.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.