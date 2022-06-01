PM Narendra Modi Meets World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Bronze Medallists Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda

On Wednesday, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.

“An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi.

Manisha tweeted, “An absolute honour meeting our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support."

While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

With the victory, Nikhat, who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, joined an elite list of Indian boxers such as MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC as the five women to have won the championship.

Nikhat was honoured with a reward of Rs 2 crore from the Telangana state government recently at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Prime Minister’s fervour for sporting achievements on the international stage is well known and his encouragement and support of athletes have encouraged multiple sportsmen and women to push for the glory of the nation.

He was one of the first people to congratulate the winners on the back of the successful boxing campaign in Turkey where the Indian contingent picked up multiple medals and made the country proud.

The measures implemented by the PM to improve the standing Indian sports by focusing on the construction of world-class infrastructure and quality training is sure to pay dividends in the future as proven right by the recent success of India on the international sporting stage.

