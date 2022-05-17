PM Narendra Modi to Host Indian Contingent at His Residence After Best-Ever Performance at Deaflympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for its best-ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics, and said he will be hosting them at his residence on May 21. India wrapped up its campaign in the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil winning 8 gold, one silver and 8 bronze medals.

“Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

India finished up their shooting assignment at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, by finishing in second place with three gold and two bronze medals.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar outplayed American Ashlyn Grace in the final to bag gold medal at the Deaflympics, fulfilling her promise of improving upon the silver-winning performance at the 2017 edition.

Diksha is now the only golfer with two Deaflympics medals a silver in Samsun, Turkey in 2017 and gold in 2022, which is actually the 2021 edition of the Deaflympics.

India finished ninth on the points table with a total of 17 medals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.