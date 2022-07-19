PM Narendra Modi to Interact With CWG-bound Indian Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 via video conference on Wednesday morning. He will be speaking with both the athletes and their coaches.

PM Modi will be motivating the athletes ahead of their participation at the marquee event which gets underway from July 28 in Birmingham.

Last year, he interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and with the Indian para-athletes’ contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He has also taken a keen interest in the progress of the athletes even during the events. In the past, he has personally called up athletes to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts and motivating them to do better.

Further, also upon their return to the country, the Prime Minister has also met and interacted with the contingent. He also extends his wishes via social media, praising athletes for their achievements.

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from 28th July till 08th August, 2022. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.

India made its debut in the second edition of the competition in 1934 and has been regularly participating except in 1930, 1950, 1962, and 1986. India’s current CWG medal tally consists of 181 gold, 173 silver, and 149 bronze medals. Wrestler Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games claiming a bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling.

At the CWG 2018, India won a total of 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. Shooting turned out to be India’s best discipline at the event, in terms of number of medals, won - 16 in total including seven gold.

12 medals came from wrestling while weightlifting and boxing accounted for 9 medals each.

