FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Swiss Challenge for Cristiano Ronaldo; POR vs SUI

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 23:59 IST
Lusail, Qatar
The two teams have never played each other at a World Cup. In 2008, Portugal and Switzerland met in the UEFA European Championship, with the Swiss winning 2-0. More recently they played each other twice in the UEFA Nations League in June, each team winning one game: 4-0 to Portugal in Lisbon, 1-0 to Switzerland in Geneva.
Here is how Switzerland line-up: Yann Sommer; Edmilson Fernandes, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo
Formation: (4-3-3)
Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)
Here is how Portugal line-up: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Otavio; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos
Formation: (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Portugal’s starting line-up for their World Cup last 16 clash against Switzerland, with Goncalo Ramos selected up front at his expense.
Ronaldo is the only man to score at five World Cups and is the record scorer in men’s international football with 118 goals.
Having negotiated their groups, Portugal and Switzerland face-off to conclude the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The match pits Portugal’s mixture of youth and experience against a mature Swiss generation.
Group H winners Portugal are trying to win the coveted Trophy for the first time and continue to have Cristiano Ronaldo, now 37, as their standout player. The team is a blend of veterans, like the No7 and centre-back Pepe, 39 years old, and young talents such as Antonio Silva (18), Joao Félix (23) and Rafael Leao (23).
As for Switzerland, they are relying on the generation of Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, all aged between 27 and 33, who are playing well for their club sides this season. They are looking to break new ground in a quest that began in 2014, when they again made it to the knockout stages after missing the previous tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Group H toppers Portugal face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal began their campaign in dramatic fashion as they registered an opening-round win over Ghana 3-2 before going on to beat Uruguay 2-0 in their following game.
The script was altered a bit in their final group fixture against South Korea as the Asian side triumphed 2-1 on the day to dump out Uruguay and Ghana to seal the second position in the group and earn qualification.
Despite the loss, Portugal sailed through to the elimination phase of the tournament sat atop their group with 6 points from 2 games.
Switzerland, on the other hand, fought hard for their place in the knockout stages of the campaign as they finished second in their group behind title favourites Brazil with 6 points from 2 games.
They opened their trip to Qatar with a 1-0 win over Cameroon but lost the subsequent group game against Brazil as they went down by the same one-goal margin.
But, the Swiss earned qualification as they got the better of Serbia in their final group game 3-2.
The five-time world player of the year, Ronaldo heads into the round of 16 in likely his final World Cup facing a Swiss team which hasn’t advanced beyond this stage since 1954.
