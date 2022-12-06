FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Swiss Challenge for Cristiano Ronaldo; POR vs SUI

FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Group H toppers Portugal face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal began their campaign in dramatic fashion as they registered an opening-round win over Ghana 3-2 before going on to beat Uruguay 2-0 in their following game.

The script was altered a bit in their final group fixture against South Korea as the Asian side triumphed 2-1 on the day to dump out Uruguay and Ghana to seal the second position in the group and earn qualification.

Despite the loss, Portugal sailed through to the elimination phase of the tournament sat atop their group with 6 points from 2 games.

Switzerland, on the other hand, fought hard for their place in the knockout stages of the campaign as they finished second in their group behind title favourites Brazil with 6 points from 2 games.

They opened their trip to Qatar with a 1-0 win over Cameroon but lost the subsequent group game against Brazil as they went down by the same one-goal margin.

But, the Swiss earned qualification as they got the better of Serbia in their final group game 3-2.

The five-time world player of the year, Ronaldo heads into the round of 16 in likely his final World Cup facing a Swiss team which hasn’t advanced beyond this stage since 1954.

