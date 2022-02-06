Powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

World Champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar, who was regarded as the Nightingale of India.

Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital earlier on Sunday.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Thank you for all the music and the memories. Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come.

“My deepest condolences to the family and the loved ones. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world," Mahant Gaurav Sharma told IANS.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films. She also sang in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali.

