Prabhat Koli Completes Oceans Seven Challenge, Becomes Youngest Ever to Do So

23-year-old Indian swimmer Prabhat Koli accomplished the rare feat of completing the highly testing Oceans Seven challenge, thus becoming the youngest ever to do so.

The long-distance swimmer completed the challenge as he swam across the Cook Straight in New Zealand, timing 8 hours and 41 minutes over the 28 Km stretch amid challenging weather conditions.

World Open Waters Swimming Association and the Marathon Swimmers Federation acknowledged the youngster’s achievement as he became the youngest to complete the challenge that requires immense endurance.

The Oceans Seven, which is a highly decisive open-water-swimming challenge, includes the English Channel between England and France, the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, the Straits of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco, the Catalina Channel between Santa Catalina Island and California, the Molokai Channel between Molokai and Oahu in Hawaii, the Tsugaru Strait between Honshu and Hokkaido in Japan, and finally the Cook Strait between the north and south islands of New Zealand.

An elated Koli said “It was the best moment in my swimming career spanning over 15 years to embrace the ultimate challenge of Oceans Seven which has been a dream for many professional swimmers across the globe."

“I can feel the magnitude of happiness by completing the task", said the 23-year-old.

“My years of training under different circumstances have paid off finally", the boy from Mumbai said.

He also expressed that the last leg of the challenge in New Zealand’s Cook Strait was a bit testing due to the changes in the weather and the gusts.

Raju Koli, Prabhat’s father was immensely proud of his ward’s milestone as he said “It was worth trying the final assault after gruelling preparation lasting several months."

“We are relieved now," said the doting father of the ace swimmer.

“I feel proud to witness a rousing reception that was arranged by the high commissioner of India to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan", Raju said as he exulted in the laurels of his son’s rare feat.

Koli is a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, the nation’s highest honour in the field of adventure.

