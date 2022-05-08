Home » News » Sports » Prague Marathon: Nobert Kigen, Bekelech Borecha Win

Prague Marathon: Nobert Kigen, Bekelech Borecha Win

Prague Marathon 2022 (Twitter)
Prague Marathon 2022 (Twitter)

Nobert Kigen of Kenya won the men's title at the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Bekelech Borecha of Ethiopia was the fastest woman in the race

Associated Press
Updated: May 08, 2022, 17:05 IST

Nobert Kigen of Kenya won the men’s title at the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Bekelech Borecha of Ethiopia was the fastest woman in the race.

Kigen crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 54 seconds, beating a pair of Ethiopian runners. Kelkile Woldaregay finished second in 2:08:30 with Yitayal Zerihun another 14 seconds back in third.

Borecha clocked her personal best of 2:22:56.

More than 10,000 runners participated in the race that had two editions cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

