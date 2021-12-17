Prakash Padukone Interview: 'Pressure to Deliver at Olympics Greater Than Any World Championship’

A living legend’s desire to take the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy to the next level, resulted in a reputed coach from South Korea flying in. At a time when the corona-induced restrictions are making international travel into an ordeal for both the host and visitor, Yoo Yong Sung flew in to take charge of badminton operations at the Bengaluru-based academy.

He is here on a three-year contract, the chosen one after a headhunt worldwide overseen by the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), responding to a call from one of its co-founders, one-time men’s world number one Prakash Padukone, also the co-founder of PPBA. The Korean’s salary will be borne jointly by OGQ and the academy, for whom support came from the Infosys Foundation.

Padukone, the first Indian to seek a pro career in Europe (based in Copenhagen, Denmark in the 80s), is crystal clear about the reason for targeting a foreign coach, the role visualised for Yoo Yong Sung, PPBA’s goals as one of two national centres for badminton training (Hyderabad under P Gopichand being the other). He also felt that an Olympic medal was tougher than winning a medal at the BWF World Championship, now in progress in Spain.

>Excerpts from a chat on various issues:

>On the necessity for a foreign coach at PPBA:

A big step has been taken to help in raising the standard (at the academy). Yoo Yong-sung comes with rich experience and is up to date with the latest techniques. The training methods keep changing, in badminton like any other sport. Indian coaches are not up to date, not their fault. It is not because of lack of talent in coaches here, but because there is no place to upgrade knowledge. They develop players till a certain level, then you need a foreign coach. This is a good opportunity for not just our players to watch and learn, but also our coaches, to watch him and learn from his methods.

We have always been aware of the necessity of a foreign coach, fund constraints came in the way. There was an Indonesian coach at the academy for a brief period, but not of this level and it didn’t really help. He would execute the programs which we conducted. This decision is totally different, he will be in charge.

>On Yoo Yong Sung’s specific role:

We (PPBA) have about 60 players, boys and girls across age groups. He may probably be handling just five or six exclusively, the choice of players is left to him, and make the program for the others. Even if you go (outside) to upgrade knowledge, you will go for a week or two and return, here Yoo will be with us for three years atleast, as per the understanding.

>On the Korean’s coaching exposure in China:

From what I am told, he is among the first foreign coach to be training the Chinese national team (signed by Chinese Badminton Federation in 2019, along with fellow Korean Kang Kyung Jin). Generally, no outsider trains the Chinese players. He has been with the Korean and other national teams (Malaysia, Singapore) and will definitely be an asset for the academy players.

>On PPBA access to India players from other centres:

PPBA is a national centre, as far as badminton training is concerned. There are only two centres now, Gopichand’s and ours), so those with Gopi will continue training there. I don’t know whether the players have chosen which centre they want, or BAI on their own, or consulting the national coach (P Gopichand) divided the players. I am not sure about that.

All those in the national camp can come. The Korean is not part of the national camp. If these players come, it does not necessarily mean they will be under him. This (foreign coach appointment) is a joint initiative between PPBA and OGQ, of course with help from Sports Authority of India, Sports Ministry and the Badminton Association of India (BAI). We are taking them along, the idea is to get a medal for India.

>On a private effort for a national cause:

We are complementing the efforts of SAI and BAI. I read about two foreign coaches to join the Hyderabad centre also. This will create for the first time, a healthy competition between the Hyderabad centre and the national centre in Bengaluru, to produce better results. More or less now both centres are on a level-playing field, in terms of infrastructure, coaching ability and funding. Initially we want to focus attention on the singles, Yoo is a doubles medallist at the Olympics but also played singles.

>On more Olympic medals for India in future:

India has come a long way, even five years back we were nowhere in the paired events and the only chance was men and women singles. Qualifying in the doubles was not possible then, now there are medal contenders, in men’s doubles Satwik Saireddy and Chirag Shetty for example. Mixed doubles also, one pair can stand a chance with adequate effort.

India stands a chance to be among the Olympic medals in four events, i.e men and women singles, men doubles and mixed doubles. We need to build up a good pair in women doubles, like in men and mixed doubles pairs. If not for 2024 Olympics, at least by 2028 Games. Ideally, India should be looking at a medal in all five events, instead of banking on only one player. In this way, if a key player misses out (on a medal), other options remain.

>On parity between World Championships medal and an Olympic medal, if any:

My personal view is that an Olympic medal is more important. The World Championships are held every year, the other comes once in four years. Everyone is wanting to do well at the Olympics, the pressure from a nation back home on the performer is tremendous, compared to a World Championship. Due to the multi-sport nature at the Olympics, every Indian participant across sports is tracked by fans across the nation, the expectations for a podium finish is magnified.

Every non-sports people will be watching, the government is watching, from the Prime Minister wishing the participants down to the citizen. Secondly, the moment you reach the semi-final in a World Championships, a medal is assured and no play-off between the third and fourth placed players for one bronze.

>On India inviting foreign badminton coaches now to prepare talents, compared to your move to Denmark for exposure:

Everything has changed, earlier coaches wanted to come, we wanted to invite but constraint of funds held us back. Sponsors could not afford, government did not have that kind of budget. People have realised the importance of investing in foreign coaches, not just badminton, but in other sports also.

>On recognition for Indian participants returning from Tokyo 2020:

It only shows the popularity of the Olympic sports. Either it used to be only cricket, now atleast for those Olympic weeks, the whole nation is glued to the television, especially the Indians taking part, does not matter which sport. Twenty years back, it was difficult to imagine this happening.

Fact Box

South Korean coaches were seen guiding P V Sindhu at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Park Tae Sang) where she returned with the women’s singles bronze and earlier at the 2019 BWF World Championship (Kim Ji Hyun), the Indian came back with the gold. Park is by her side at the ongoing Worlds in Huelva (Spain). Indian national coach, P Gopichand, groomed her for Olympic level on her debut appearance at 2016 Rio Games, she won a silver. Park and Kim are former Korean Olympians who turned to coaching. Yoo Yong Sung, coming to India for the first time, is a two-time silver medallist in men’s doubles at 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics and the latest Korean coach in demand.

