Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Enjoy Weekend in Spain, Share Video on Instagram

World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam, who are currently in Spain for training, took time out from their busy schedule to go sightseeing during the weekend.

The ace athletes went to Spain for training for their upcoming tournaments. The duo managed to take time out from their busy training schedule and managed to go sightseeing during the weekends. They shared videos on Instagram.

This break will prove a welcome personal time to those who have been training hard. They hired a local vehicle and went around Madrid.

With more than 14 odd tournaments this year, it is going to be a very important year for both of them. This year also includes Asian Games and World Championship and the Paralympics coming next year, this year becomes even more important.

Pramod and Sukant are confident that their overseas training stint will give them a fruitful result in the upcoming tournaments and the 2024 Paris Games.

