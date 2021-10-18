The Premier League 2021-22 match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 12:30 am (IST).

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will lock horns with Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash on Tuesday, October 19. The Gunners had a tough start this season as they succumbed to three straight losses, which was one of the worst in decades for them. However, Arteta’s men steadied their ship before the international break by winning three games and drawing against Brighton & Hove Albion. Their recent surge has secured then 10 points from a possible 12 and they would want to build on this momentum when they face Crystal Palace in front of a home crowd on Tuesday morning.

Despite showing immense promise in their on-field play style, the Eagles only have a solitary win against Tottenham Hotspur to show so far from seven matches. Viera’s unit suffered two losses to Chelsea and Liverpool, however, they secured impressive draws with Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, West Ham United and Leicester City thus far. They will be eyeing a win at Emirates and look to improve their standings.

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Granit Xhaka continues to be the long-term absentee for Arsenal, while Gabriel Martinelli’s small niggle picked up over the international break makes his availability doubtful.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees in Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson continue to worry Viera. However, Michael Olise’s form will prove helpful and may push Jordan Ayew all the way for a starting place. But the experienced winger may win the tussle as Jeffrey Schulpp is also pushing for a start.

>Arsenal vs Crystal Palace starting line-ups:

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Crystal Palace Probable Starting Line-up: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

>What time will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 19, at Emirates Stadium, in London, England.

>What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match in India.

>How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Crystal Palace can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

