Preparation for This Year Will Have to be Smart: Ashwini Ponnappa Ahead of Hectic 2022

With a dazzling celluloid smile that could have set ablaze the big screen, Ashwini Ponnappa could have put any of the top Bollywood actors to shame. But she chose to play badminton, and what a resounding career she has had. A household name in the country, Ashwini has done India proud by winning two gold medals, two silver and one bronze in Commonwealth games, four gold medals in SAR games, bronze medals in world championship, Uber Cup, one bronze each in Asian Championship and Asian Games. This ladies doubles specialist was ranked as high as world number 10, and has been the mainstay in the event for India for last four years.

At the age of 33, she is at crossroads, but yet keen to do really well for India in the hectic 2022 season. She speaks about various issues in her interview with News18.com

>You and Jwala made a devastating pair, what was the secret of your success?

I would say the fact that both our game styles complimented each other made a difference. Her experience and my agility, along with both of us having a hunger to want to perform, helped us do well.

>Are you happy with the state of Indian badminton today, especially women’s doubles and mixed doubles?

The state of women’s doubles and mixed doubles is not bad. It’s great to see quite a few young pairs performing and winning in international tournaments at a really young age. They’ve got a long way to go and I’m sure they will only get better and do well in future.

>Are you happy with the coaching you are receiving now a days or would you like a change?

I’ve been playing for a really long time, so for me personally, it’s all about training smart, keeping my body injury free and keeping my mind fresh. I can work with any coach who understands that. Overall, even though we’ve got some good coaches helping us train, there’s still definitely a need for a doubles coach who will take charge of the doubles sessions.

>Do you see any player or a pair who can step into the shoes of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy?

There are a couple of them who can do it. With the kind of coaching, push and all round support they are getting at such a young age, they should most definitely be able to perform and do better than what we’ve done.

>What should the BAI do to improve the bench strength of women’s doubles in India?

The bench strength can increase if the overall quality of players in India improve. There are already a few women’s doubles pairs doing well. I would say a specific women’s doubles program would help improve and produce more women’s doubles pairs.

>You look very fit, but you are not muscular; yet you were the hardest smasher amongst the ladies in London 2012. What was the secret?

I recorded the hardest smash at that time thanks to good genes and my smash technique.

>This year is going to be very hectic with a lot of big ticket tournaments. How are you going to prepare for it?

Preparation for this year is going to have to be smart. Got to make sure to get a good block of training and tournaments in. Definitely would be working on getting fitter as a pair on on court, since women’s doubles matches tend to be really long.

