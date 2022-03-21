Home » News » Sports » President Ram Nath Kovind Honours Devendra Jhajharia with Padma Bhushan

President Ram Nath Kovind Honours Devendra Jhajharia with Padma Bhushan

President Ram Nath Kovind handing the Padma Bhushan to Devendra Jhajharia
President Ram Nath Kovind handing the Padma Bhushan to Devendra Jhajharia

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Bhushan to India paralympic legend Devendra Jhajharia

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 21, 2022, 20:30 IST

Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia received his Padma Bhushan award, the 3rd-highest civilian award in India, from President Ram Nath Kovind conferred at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia is a two-time Paralympics gold medallist at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 and clinched a silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

In fact, he became the first Paralympian to be honoured with Padma Shri back in 2012.

