Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 11th Khel Mahakumbh in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I remember, 12 years ago, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010, I started the Khel Mahakumbh, so it was like sowing the seeds of a dream for me. I see that seed taking the shape of such a huge banyan tree today," PM Modi said at the occasion

“In front of me, this ocean of youthful enthusiasm, these enthusiasms, these waves of enthusiasm are telling me that the youth of Gujarat is ready to touch the sky. This is not only the Mahakumbh of sports, but it is also the Mahakumbh of Gujarat’s youth power," he added.

“The youth of the country and Gujarat are today spilling their beans on several global games including the Youth Olympics, Commonwealth games and Asian Games which are coming out of the Games. Such talents are going to come out of this Mahakumbh from among you," PM Modi said.

“Lack of transparency in the selection of players was also a big factor. All the talent of the players used to go away in struggling with problems. Coming out of that vortex, the youth of India are touching the sky today. The glitter of gold and silver is shining the country’s confidence," he added.

“In the first Khel Mahakumbh in 2010, Gujarat started it with 13 lakh players in 16 sports. In the Khel Mahakumbh held in 2019, this participation reached to 40 lakh youth. 40 lakh players participated in 36 sports and 26 para sports. Now this figure is reaching from 40 lakhs to 55 lakhs," PM Modi said.

“The youngest country in the world is also emerging as a force in the field of sports. Our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have proved this change. India has won 7 medals for the first time in Tokyo Olympics. The same record has been made by the sons and daughters of India in the Paralympics as well.

“The same record has been made by the sons and daughters of India in the Paralympics as well. India has won 19 medals in this global competition," he added.

PM Modi had held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

