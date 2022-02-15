Prime Volleyball League: Guru Prasanth Helps Hyderabad Black Hawks Beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2

The Hyderabad Black Hawks registered their third victory of the season in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League after defeating Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-8, 13-15, 15-9, 15-12, 8-15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Hyderabad picked up two points from this match and Hyderabad Black Hawks’ SV Guru Prasanth was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Guru Prasanth pulled off a superb spike as the Black Hawks took the lead at 6-4 in the first set. Amit Gulia and John Joseph EJ also stood tall as the Black Hawks continued to forge ahead. Luis Antonio Arias effected a brilliant block and put Hyderabad in the driver’s seat at 11-6. Thereafter, the Black Hawks rode on the momentum and eventually took the first set at 15-8.

Rahul K and Matthew August produced superb spikes as the Thunderbolts gained the lead at 9-8 in the second set. However, a fabulous smash by Prasanth helped the Black Hawks win a Super Point and take the lead at 12-11.

Advertisement

But, Kolkata regained the lead after winning a Super Point soon after. Moments later, August calmly tapped the ball over the net as the Thunderbolts got on board after taking the second set at 15-13.

Prasanth continued to showcase his brilliance as the Black Hawks took a massive lead at 5-0 in the third set. Gulia and Joseph also stood tall as Hyderabad dominated the third set at 11-5. The Black Hawks eventually closed out the set at 15-9 and took a 2-1 lead in the match.

Hyderabad got off to a strong start in the fourth set and took the lead at 6-3. Kolkata’s Anu James pulled off a fantastic spike, but the Black Hawks still held the lead at 11-9. Thereafter, Prasanth produced another magnificent spike as the Black Hawks took the fourth set at 15-12 and sealed the match.

The Thunderbolts gained momentum in the final set and took the lead at 8-5. Vinit Kumar produced a fantastic spike and Matthew August effected a brilliant block as the Kolkata side extended their lead further. The Thunderbolts eventually closed out the final set at 15-8.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad Black Hawks registered their third victory in five matches in the Prime Volleyball League.

The Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against Chennai Blitz at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.