Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts Beat Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1

The Kolkata Thunderbolts continued their fantastic form as they defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 15-8, 9-15, 15-12, 15-10 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Kolkata picked up two points from this match and Kolkata Thunderbolts’ Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Aravindhan S pulled off a brilliant spike as the Kolkata Thunderbolts took the lead at 6-3. However, the Torpedoes fought back and levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, the Thunderbolts pulled off a brilliant block and took a two-point lead at 11-9. Kolkata rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the first set at 15-13.

The Thunderbolts continued to dominate in the second set as they took the lead at 7-4. Matthew August carried out a fabulous spike as Kolkata further extended their lead. The Thunderbolts clinched a Super Point before wrapping up the second set at 15-8.

Captain Ashwal Rai and Aravindhan pulled off a fantastic block and helped their team take the lead at 4-2 in the third set. However, the Torpedoes levelled the scores at 4-4 through Ganesha’s spike. A fantastic spike by Pankaj Sharma helped Bengaluru win a crucial Super Point and take a healthy lead at 11-8. The Torpedoes eventually closed out the set at 15-9 and got on board.

The Thunderbolts regained the momentum as they took the lead at 6-4 through a magnificent spike by the skipper Ashwal Rai in the fourth set. A fabulous spike by Vinit Kumar helped the Thunderbolts keep their noses in front. Ashwal pulled off another fantastic spike as Kolkata won a crucial Super Point to take a three-point lead at 13-10. The Thunderbolts eventually sealed the match after taking the fourth set at 15-12.

The two teams played out another hard-fought contest in the final set as they were locked at 6-6. However, captain Ashwal stood tall once again as the Thunderbolts took the lead at 12-9. A Super Serve by Tharun Gowda K helped Kolkata wrap up the final set at 15-10.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks and Chennai Blitz will take on each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

