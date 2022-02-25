Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts Beat Calicut Heroes 3-0, to Face Ahmedabad Defenders in Final

The Kolkata Thunderbolts produced a power-packed performance to take down Calicut Heroes 16-14, 15-10, 17-15 in the second semi-final of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday. With this win, the Kolkata Thunderbolts set up a clash with Ahmedabad Defenders in Sunday’s final.

Captain Jerome Vinith pulled off a few spectacular spikes as the Heroes took the lead at 12-8 in the first set. However, Vinit Kumar and Matthew August showed their brilliance as the Thunderbolts leveled the scores at 12-12. Thereafter, both sides played out a hard-fought contest before Rahul produced a magnificent serve to help Kolkata close out the first set at 16-14.

August and Rahul carried out brilliant spikes as the Thunderbolts held the edge at 10-7 in the second set. Vinith tried to keep the Heroes in the contest, but August effected a fantastic block to help Kolkata win a Super Point and take a massive lead at 14-9. The Thunderbolts eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Skipper Vinith and David Lee stood tall as the Heroes took a massive lead 0f 7-0 in the third set. However, Rahul K produced two Super Serves to help Kolkata level the scores at 11-11. But Vinith’s spike and Lee’s block ensured that the Heroes stayed in the lead at 13-12.

However, through August’s spectacular efforts in the blocking and spiking department, Kolkata had a match point at 15-14. After the Heroes saved one match point, the Thunderbolts utilized a review to successfully overturn a line call to clinch the crucial last point. They closed out the third set at 17-15 to book a place in the final.

Kolkata Thunderbolts’ Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

