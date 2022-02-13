Prime Volleyball League: We are Growing Together as a Team, Says Kolkata Thunderbolts Coach Sunny Joseph

With three wins from their opening three matches plus a bonus point to boot, the Kolkata Thunderbolts have been setting the pace in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League. Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph praised the performance of his team, which sees the team placed top of the league after three matches.

“We have won our first three matches, and I’m very happy with the performance of my Kolkata Thunderbolts team. We are planning to remain focused to get wins from our upcoming matches as well. I am very happy that the players are performing well not just as individuals, but we are growing together as a team as well," Joseph said.

“We want to improve certain aspects in the game situation and patch up some minor mistakes that we are making. Our plan is to work on these things in the coming days and raise our level of performance from our earlier matches," he added.

Kolkata Thunderbolts chairman Pawan Kumar Patodia rallied behind in support of his team and congratulated them on their fast start in the league.

“I love the start that the team has made. The boys are playing with such aggression and confidence at the moment that I think that we can pose a tough challenge to any team in the league. The whole team is playing together as a complete unit, and they are being led extremely well by captain Ashwal Rai and senior players like Vinit Kumar and Anu James," Patodia said.

“I really want to thank the support that our fans have shown towards the team. It has really added to the team’s confidence and belief and has played a major role in the good start that the team has made. I am sure that the boys can keep up this level of performance and keep giving the fans something to cheer for in every game," he added.

