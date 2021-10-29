Princepal Singh Selected by the Stockton Kings in 2021 NBA G League Draft

Princepal Singh’s journey to the NBA enters a new chapter as Singh was drafted by the Stockton Kings in the 2021 G League Draft with the fifth pick in the third round. Stockton Kings are the G League affiliate for NBA team Sacramento Kings. Princepal becomes the third Indian to play in the G League after Amjyot Singh, and the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA, Satnam Singh Bhamara. Princepal is the second Indian to be selected in the G League Draft, after Palpreet Singh Brar, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft. Singh was a part of the Sacramento Kings Summer League roster this year as the team went on to be crowned champions. He is an NBA Academy India graduate and the first from there to make it to the NBA G League.

He made his G League debut on the inaugural Ignite team alongside 2021 NBA Draft picks. This includes Jalen Green, who was picked second overall by the Houston Rockets, Jonathan Kuminga, who was drafted seventh by Golden State Warriors, and Isaiah Todd, who was picked in the second round (31st overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Singh totaled nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes of court time through 4 appearances last season.

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 28 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2019-20 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 57 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2019-20 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.