Princepal Singh Signs Up with New Zealand Breakers in Australia's NBL

India’s top basketball player Princepal Singh has signed up to play for New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) in the upcoming season.

The Auckland-based club announced on Wednesday the signing of the 20-year-old power forward Princepal Singh, who stands 6’9" in his shoes, on a two-year development contract with an option of extending into the third year.

Singh, who in 2020 became the first NBA Academy graduate to sign in the NBA G-League for the NBA Ignite, had represented Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League 2021 and was recently selected by the Stockton Kings in the 2021 NBA G-League draft. He is the second player from India after Palpreet Singh Brar to be drafted by a G-League team.

Singh said he has chosen to play for Breakers as it has become a proven pathway for the NBL.

“The Breakers have shown with guys like RJ Hampton, Ousmane Dieng, and Hugo Besson that they are the premier team at developing players in the world. I am really excited to join the team and continue my development under Dan Shamir," Singh was quoted as saying by the Breakers while making the announcement of his signing.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh was quoted as saying by the club on its website that Singh’s arrival into camp will further solidify the Breakers as an elite destination in the world for global talent.

“Prince comes with experience from the NBA global academy and G-League Ignite," said Walsh. “He’s a very talented young man, one of the top prospects ever from India, and we’re excited to have him."

Singh is expected to join the Breakers in Australia at the end of the month for the NBL22 season that starts in December.

