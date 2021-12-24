Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 December 24 matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

There has been some riveting action on the first two days of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021, all 12 teams having played a solitary encounter each. The focus now turns to day three set of fixtures which also has three mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans on Friday, December 24. All matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Fans here they can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Here’s the match line-up details:

U Mumba return to the mat to take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. Both franchises started this season with a bang, as the Mumbai franchise defeated the Bengaluru Bulls (46-30), while the Delhi outfit thrashed Puneri Paltan 41-30 in their season opener. The two teams will be looking to make it two wins in a row, as the winner of this contest will get to occupy the top spot on the table.

>U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. predicted playing 7:

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

>Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ajay Thakur, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

The second match of the night will have Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with former champions Bengaluru Bulls, the match starts at 08:30 PM IST. The Thalaivas team drew their season opener against the Telugu Titans and share three points each. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls head into this contest on the back of a massive 30-46 loss against U Mumba in their PKL 2021-22 opener. They will be keen to go all out and earn their first point when they take on the Thalaivas.

>Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:

>Tamil Thalaivas: Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II

>Bengaluru Bulls: Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath

In the third of the Triple Panga fixtures of the day, title holders Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Fortune Giants at 09:30 PM IST. The Warriors defeated the UP Yoddha 38 – 33 in the in their season opener and will look to add another positive result to their tally. Their Friday’s opponents Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, were also were victorious as they defeated the inaugural edition winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34 - 27.

>Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortune Giants predicted playing 7:

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

>Gujarat Fortune Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS

>When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 Second day fixtures will be held on Friday, December 24. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

