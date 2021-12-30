Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 December 30 matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In one of the most awaited matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, a buoyant Jaipur Pink Panthers will host U Mumba in the first fixture of match day nine on Thursday, December 30. The match starts at 07:30 PM IST. The action continues as Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the second and final match of Thursday’s double header at 08:30 PM IST.

Both matches will be hosted at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield Bengaluru, which is the fixed venue for season 8 of PKL. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Wednesday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Here’s the match line-up details:

PKL season 8’s match day nine opening fixture will have oldest rivals - U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers take the mat on Thursday evening. The Jaipur-based franchise are coming off a thrilling 32-29 win over UP Yoddha. The Deepak Hooda-led side are now in fourth place with 11 points from three games. They will look to leapfrog to the second place over Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants with a win here. Meanwhile, former champions U Mumba had to settle for a 30-30 draw against Tamil Thaliavas on Monday. They are at eighth spot with nine points from three games so far.

>Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba predicted playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, V Ajith, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda (c), Nitin Rawal, Vishal Lather, Amit Kharb, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Shaul Kumar

The second match of the night will be between the Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls. Both sides have played three matches so far in the tournament. While the Bengaluru club has won two out of those three, Haryana have a solitary win thus far. Consequently, the former are placed sixth in the points table, while the latter occupy the ninth place. Both clubs need to win this fight to start the journey towards the top half of the standings.

>Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola (c), Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mhahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (c), Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh

>When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 30 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>When do Thursday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

There are two matches today. The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

