Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 December 31 matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The matchday 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 will present an opportunity for two teams in the bottom half of the table - Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan to return to winning ways. Both sides will clash in the first match on Friday, December 31. The New Year’s Eve gets more special as the Patna Pirates and reigning champions Bengal Warriors battle it out in the second panga of the night. With a good mix of some experienced players and young talent, fans can expect two thrilling matches which will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Friday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan:

On the last day of 2021, Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the hope to register their first win of PKL season eight, at 07:30 PM IST, on Friday. The Tamil Thalaivas failed to eke out a winner in their last game against U Mumba, both clubs had to share the spoils 30-30. The team currently sit 10th in the points table with one loss and two tied matches. On the other hand, the Pune-based franchise are going through a horrendous season, with just one win and two losses from three so far. They lost their previous game 26-38 to the Patna Pirates and have slipped to the bottom of the standings at 12th. Both teams will be keen to come up as winners in a bid to rise to the top.

>Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7:

>Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Athul MS, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar

>Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Chaudhari

>Match 2 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors:

In the final game of the year in PKL 2021-22, the Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors on Friday. The Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 38-26 in their last match and currently occupy the fifth slot in the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. They will be eager to make it two in a row on Friday night. Meanwhile, the defending champions Bengal Warriors have slipped up after a strong start. They began the season with two back-to-back triumphs but lost the plot in following two matches to sit sixth in the points table. The title holders will now try to stop their losing streak and avoid slipping further down the table.

>Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7:

>Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Abozar Mighani, Vijin Thangaduarai, Sachin Vittala or Rinku Narwal

>When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 31 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>When do Friday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

