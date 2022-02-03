>Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 03 Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News: The Pro Kabaddi League is heading into the season end and matches are rumbling on in Bengaluru. There are teams that are opening the gap and teams that have been struggling to string together consistent performances. There is absolutely no respite for the players as intense action continues to rumble on. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Thursday, February 3, 2022. >Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on >Dabang Delhi in the first match of Thursday. In the second match, >Telugu Titans will lock horns with >Tamil Thalaivas in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Thursday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi in the 90th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have not managed to hit their stride on a consistent basis all season and heading into this match, they are placed eighth on the points table with six wins, six losses and two tied games. However, they have found some late form as they have lost only two of their last five encounters.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have been superb all season. Currently, they are the league leaders with nine wins, four losses and two tied games.

The opening match of Thursday between >Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi >Probable Playing 7:

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

>Dabang Delhi: Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

Match 2 – >Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

We will see a cracking South Indian derby when the Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 91st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Tamil Thalaivashave been blowing hot and cold all season and they have just not been able to close out matches. Ahead of this match, they sit 10th in the points table with four wins, four losses and six ties. They beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 in their previous fixture.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have not been able to perform at all this season and they are rooted to the bottom of the table with only win, ten losses and three tied matches.

The second match of Thursday between >Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas begins at 08:30 PM IST.

>Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas >Probable Playing 7:

>Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

>Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

