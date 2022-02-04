Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 04 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Pro Kabaddi League keeps coming up with non-stop matches and some riveting action. Teams have found their form and they are now looking to string together wins to consolidate their position in the top four. There is absolutely no respite for the players as intense action continues to rumble on. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Friday, February 4, 2022. >Haryana Steelers will take on >Bengal Warriors in the first match of Friday. In the second match, >Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with >Bengaluru Bulls in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

>Haryana Steelers will take on >Bengal Warriors in the 92nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Haryana Steelers have found some good form in the recent weeks. In their last five matches, they have won three and have lost just the one contest. They come into this match placed fifth on the points table with six wins and as many defeats from 15 appearances and have bagged 43 points.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have had seven wins and as many defeats in their last fifteen matches. In their last five games, they have won three and have lost a couple.

The opening match of Friday between >Haryana Steelers >vs Bengal Warriors begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

>Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane

Match 2 – >Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls

We have the top-of-the-table clash when Dabang Delhilock horns with the Bengaluru Bullsin the 93rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Delhi have been brilliant this season and they come into this match sitting on the top of the points table.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are not too far off the top. They come into this match placed second in the points table with nine wins, seven losses and one tied game so far.

The second match of Friday between >Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls begins at 08:30 PM IST.

>Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

>Dabang Delhi KC: Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

>Bengaluru Bulls: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

