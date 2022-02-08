Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 08 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The intense action in the Pro Kabaddi League keeps on entertaining us and now, we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters in Bengaluru. In the first match, Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Haryana Steelers. In the second encounter of the day, U Mumba will lock horns with the Patna Pirates.

Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Tuesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Tamil Thalaivas will take on Haryana Steelers in the 102nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

We are into the 102nd match ofPro Kabaddi League 2022and will see theTamil Thalaivaslocking horns with the Haryana Steelers. It will be a mid-table fight and both these sides need a win to bolster their chances for playoffs finish.

The Thalaivas come into this match after having won two of their last three matches, with both wins being by big margins.

The opening match of Tuesday between Tamil Thalaivas >vs Haryana Steelers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay

>Match 2 – >U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

The second match of the night will be a clash between three-time champions Patna Pirates and Season 2 winners U Mumba. U Mumba will be coming into this match after registering a two-point win over the Tamil Thalaivas.

The second match of Tuesday between >U Mumba vs Patna Pirates begins at 08:30 PM IST.

>U Mumba vs Patna Pirates >Probable Playing 7:

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

>Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

