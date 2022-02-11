Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 11 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The non-stop action in the Pro Kabaddi League keeps rumbling on and on Friday, we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters in Bengaluru. In the first match, >Haryana Steelers will take on the >Puneri Paltan. In the second encounter of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash with the U.P. Yoddha.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

>Haryana Steelers will take on >Puneri Paltan in the 108th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Advertisement

Haryana Steelerswill lock horns with the in-form Puneri Paltan in ‘Match 108’ of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. This clash will take place at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre in Bengaluru on Friday.

Coming into this match, Haryana Steelers have registered a hat-trick of wins. They have bagged 58 points in the season so far and are on course to book a place in the latter stages of the competition.

The opening match of Friday between >Haryana Steelers >vs Puneri Paltan begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>Haryana Steelers >vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

>Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay Tewatia, Ashish Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar

>Puneri Paltan: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombit, Karamvir

Match 2 – >Jaipur Pink Panthers >vs U.P. Yoddha

>Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the >U.P. Yoddha in match 109 of >Pro Kabaddi Season 8at the >Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday, February 11. The game is slated to commence at 8:30 PM IST.

Jaipur come into this match placed sixth on the points table – they have 51 points in 17 matches. UP Yodhha, on the other hand, are placed just a notch above at 5th place.

Advertisement

>Jaipur Pink Panthers >vs U.P. Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar

>U.P. Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Shubham Kumar

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.