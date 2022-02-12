Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 12 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is yet another action-packed Saturday and we will have three Pro Kabaddi League matches that will take place at the Sheraton in Bengaluru. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, U Mumba will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. We have a third match on Saturday where Telugu Titans play against Puneri Paltan.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi in the 110th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Dabang Delhi K.C. return to action on the mat on Saturday, February 12 and they face a struggling Tamil Thalaivas in match 110 of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. This clash will take place at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Delhi come into this match well within the race to make it to the playoffs – they occupy the second spot in the standing with nine wins in 18 outings.

The opening match of Saturday between Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi begins at 7:30 pm IST.

>Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7:

>Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet (captain), M. Abishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit

>Dabang Delhi: Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

>Match 2 – U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

The second match on Saturday will see Bengal Warriors taking on a rather lackluster U Mumba side. Both these sides started a lot of promise but they seem to have run out of fuel.

The second match of Saturday between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors begins at 8:30 pm IST.

>U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani

>Match 3 – Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan

The Telugu Titans will clash with the Puneri Paltan in the 112th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday, February 12. Coming into this match, Telugu Titans find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

The second match of Saturday between Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan begins at 9:30 pm IST.

>Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

>Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Ruturaj Koravi

>Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Balasaheb Jadhav, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh

