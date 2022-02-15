Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 15 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The relentless action continues to rumble on Bengaluru and on Tuesday, February 15, we have 3 matches that will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel. In the first match, >U Mumba will take on the >Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the second encounter of the day, >Patna Pirates will clash with the >Bengaluru Bulls. And then, we have the third and final clash of the day when >Puneri Paltan will lock horns with >Tamil Thalaivas.

Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Tuesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

>U Mumba will take on >Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

U Mumba will clash with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 119th match of thePro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022on Tuesday, February 15. It will be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

U Mumba come into this game placed eighth in the standings with 53 points from 19 games.

The opening match of Tuesday between >U Mumba vs >Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7:

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh

Match 2 – >Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

>Patna Pirates will lock horns with the >Bengaluru Bulls in match 120 of>Pro Kabaddi Season 8at the>Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluruon Tuesday, February 15. The game is slated to commence at 8:30 PM IST.

>Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

>Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Shubham Shinde

>Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam

Match 3 – >Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

>In the 3rd match of the day, Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas. The 121st match of PKL will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluruon Tuesday, February 15. The game is slated to commence at 9:30 PM IST.

>Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7:

>Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

>Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Himanshu, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Ashish, Sagar, Mohit

