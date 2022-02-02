Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 2 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are heading into the business end of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 as matches continue to come in thick and fast in Bengaluru. There is absolutely no respite for the players as intense action continues to rumble on. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. UP Yoddha will take on Patna Pirates in the first match of Wednesday. In the second match, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

>Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in the 88th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The Yoddhas have not been able to hit their stride this season and coming into this match, they are placed sixth on the points table with five wins and seven losses.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have punched above their weight this season and they are currently placed third in the league with eight wins, four losses and just the one game that was tied.

The opening match of Tuesday between UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:

>UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav/Mohammad Taghi

>Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

>Match 2 – Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

The Puneri Paltan clash with the U Mumba in match 89 of the PKL in what will be the second game of Wednesday.

Puneri Paltan remain rooted to the bottom half of the table and have struggled to find momentum all season. They have seven wins and as many defeats in 14 games and have accumulated 37 points so far.

Puneri Paltan, however, have found some great form in the last few matches. They beat UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC in their last three games and enter this match as favorites.

The second match of Wednesday between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba begins at 08:30 PM IST.

>Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:

>Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre

