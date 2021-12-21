Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Full Squad Details of All PKL Teams

The Kabaddi fever is about to start once again, as the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 kickstarts from December 22 onwards in Bengaluru. The upcoming tournament will be held behind closed doors due to COVID related restrictions and the organisers have converted the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into a secure bio-bubble venue, where all 12 participating teams will be staying as well.

Title holders Bengal Warriors will aim to make it two, whereas the most successful pro kabaddi team in the tournament’s history — the Patna Pirates would want to make it four this time around. The upcoming season will have something unique for the fans as for the first time ever, they will witness triple headers in the PKL. Termed as ‘Triple Panga’ by the organisers, the first match starts at 7:30 PM IST, the second will begin at 8:30 PM IST and the concluding game will start at 9:30 PM IST. A total of seven triple headers will be played during the first half of the season.

The format for PKL 8 will be the same as the previous season, all 12 teams will play against each other twice, with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. There is no change in the number of teams, but the squads are different.

Here’s a look at the complete squads of all 12 teams in the tournament:

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Sukesh Hegde, Sumit Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Rishank Devadiga, Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Vijin Thangadurai, Parveen, Rohit Banne, Darshan J, Sachin Vittala, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda K, Rohit

>Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Banty, Dong Geon Lee, Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali, Chandran Ranjit, GB More, Deepak Narwal, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Ziaur Rahman, Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Vikas, Ankit

>Dabang Dilli: Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Emad Sedaghat Nia, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Mohit, Sumit, Mohammad Malak, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Vikas, Vijay, Balram, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar

>Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rathan K, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Hadi Oshtorak, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Sonu, Soleiman Pahlevani, Harmanjit Singh, Ankit, Sumit

>Haryana Steelers: Rohit Gulia, Vikash Khandola, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Chand Singh, Rajesh Gurjar, Ajay Ghanghas, Rajesh Narwal

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Naveen, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Amit Shaul Kumar, Amit Nagar, Ashok Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarasan A

>Patna Pirates: Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Jangkun Lee, Prashanth Kumar Rai Sachin, Guman Singh, Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar

>Puneri Paltan: Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyal, Victor Onyango Obiero, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, E Subhash, Sombir, Karmvir Vishwas S, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, K. Prapanjan, Athul MS, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Anwar Saheed Baba, Sahil, Sagar B. Krishna, Santhapanaselvam

>Telugu Titans: Rakesh Gowda, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Siddharth Desai, Hyunsu Park, Rohit Kumar, G. Raju, Amit Chauhan, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul, Prince, Abe Tetsuro, Surender Singh, Sandeep, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Adarsh T, C. Arun

>UP Yoddha: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Md. Masud Karim, Mohammad Taghi Paen Mahali, Shrikant Jadhav, Sahil, Gulveer Singh, Ankit, Gaurav Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

>U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rinku, Ajith V Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Harendra Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Navneet, Sunil Siddhgavali, Jashandeep Singh, Rahul Rana, Ajeet, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Pankaj

