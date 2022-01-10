Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 10 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Haryana Steelers in the first game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Monday, January 10. In the second encounter, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC. The first game will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) while the second match will begin at 08:30 pm (IST). Both games are scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Ahead of the two blockbuster clashes in PKL, here is all you need to know about it:

>Match 1 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

The Tamil Nadu franchise will aim for a better show in this upcoming game against Haryana Steelers. So far, the Thalaivas are unbeaten in their last five matches with two wins, one loss and four tied games. Their last game against the Patna Pirates ended in a 30-30 draw. They are currently placed fifth in the PKL 2021-22 standings with 22 points to their name. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are a slot below at sixth on the table with 22 points in their kitty. They have won and lost three games each, while one ended in a tie from seven games so far. They will be a confident lot heading into this game, as they have won two of their last three matches, including a 41-37 win against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their previous clash.

>Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sagar B Krishna, Ashish

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

>Match 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC

Table toppers Dabang Delhi KC will square off against eighth placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second-panga of Monday. The Delhi-based outfit are enjoying a successful run in the tournament, as they currently sit at the top of the heap with five wins from seven games. They defeated UP Yoddha 37-33 in their previous fixture.

Delhi’s opponents Jaipur, meanwhile, have had a mixed season so far. They have managed to record three wins and four losses from seven games and are currently placed eighth in the ongoing edition of the PKL season eight. They too walk into this game after defeating the Puneri Paltan 31-26 in their last game. Both sides will look to extend their winning lead in the competition when they clash tonight in Bengaluru.

>Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Vishal.

Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay.

>When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

Both PKL games on Monday will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>When will Sunday’s PKL 2021-22 matches begin?

The first PKL match on Sunday will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) while the second encounter is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 pm (IST).

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for PKL 2021-22 in India.

>How can I live-stream PKL 2021-22?

The live-streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

