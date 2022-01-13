Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 13 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two blockbuster matches headline Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight doubleheader on Thursday, January 13. Defending champions Bengal Warriors will look to get their title defence back on track when they face an upbeat Tamil Thalaivas in the first match on Thursday whereas, U Mumba gear up to lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the first Maharashtrian derby of PKL 2021-22, in the second panga of Thursday. Both games will be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 clashes, here is all you need to know about it:

>Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Title holders Bengal Warriors will look to get their campaign back on track when they meet an upbeat Tamil Thalaivas in the first panga of Thursday night. After a brilliant start to their campaign with back-to-back wins, the Warriors are in a slump, winning just once in the last six games so far. They are in the tenth position on the PKL 2021-22 points table at the moment, having earned only 17 points from eight games. The Bengal outfit will be keen to end their disappointing streak however, it became a lot tougher as fourth-placed Thalaivas, who are unbeaten in the last six games. The Surjeet Singh-led team have tied four times, won thrice and lost once in their eight matches thus far. They will look to add more to their win column and move up the points table when they meet the struggling reigning champions.

>Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Sachin Vittala

>Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Thursday’s second double panga will be a treat for fans, as it feature the ongoing season’s first Maharashtrian derby with U Mumba squaring off against Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru. The Paltan are currently sitting in the 11th position, with just three wins and 16 points. Despite enduring a miserable run this season, they registered a comfortable win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors in their last outing. On the other hand, Maharashtra’s capital franchise had their five-match unbeaten streak ended by Patna Pirates by a 20-point margin (43-23) in their previous game. They are currently fifth in the points table with 25 points from eight matches and will be eager to make a winning return against the Paltan.

>U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

>U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC

>Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

>When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

Both PKL games on Thursday will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>When will Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 matches begin?

The first PKL match will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) while the second contest is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for PKL 2021-22 in India.

>How can I live-stream PKL 2021-22?

The live-streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

