Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 2 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The matchday 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 will see four teams - Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls - in action. With a good mix of some experienced players and young talent, fans can expect two thrilling matches which will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Saturday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

The Gujarat Giants have had a decent start to their campaign and currently sit just outside the top six on the points table, having played a game fewer than all but one team above them. Coach Manpreet Singh’s men have been tough to beat, but they have struggled to close out games, which has resulted in two of their four games finishing in ties. If the Giants figure a way to convert these close games into victories, they will quickly find themselves near the top of the league table.

The Haryana Steelers’ rough start to the season continued in their last game, as they succumbed to a 42-28 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls. They sit 11th on the table, having won just one of their four matches so far. The raiding unit has been inconsistent, with youngster Meetu Mahender being the only bright spot, while the defence, outside veteran Left Corner Surender Nada, has been subpar. The Steelers have the talent but haven’t found the chemistry to win games. They need to develop it soon and suspend their freefall on the points table.

>Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Mohit/Ravi Kumar.

>Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Yesterday’s results meant that the Puneri Paltan slipped to the bottom of the points table, having taken just five points in four games so far. Coach Anup Kumar’s side has struggled for consistency on both sides of the mat. The defence has been easy to score against, while the raiding unit hasn’t provided the impetus the team needs to win games. The Paltan have some big names and exciting youngsters on their roster, but they need to start delivering soon for their side.

The Bengaluru Bulls sit second on the points table, just three points behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. They played on the back foot for most of the game against the Telugu Titans last night and even found themselves down three points with under a minute left. However, they still managed to pull out a tie, showcasing how difficult it is to beat them. They would aim to get back to winning ways and climb to the summit of the standings, at least temporarily, with victory on Sunday

>Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Chaudhari

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/More G

>When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 day 12 fixtures will be held on Sunday, January 2. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

>How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

